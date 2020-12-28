Keeping the Christmas dream alive

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Velez-Malaga

Velez-Malaga is determined to keep the Christmas dream alive and has organised a static and safe way to enjoy the Three Kings.

FAMILIES can make their way to the town’s fairground site on January 3 to give their letters to the ‘Royal Postman’ and have the chance to see the Three Kings on January 5, without getting out of their cars in line with Covid measures.

Mayor of Velez-Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, said: “In this different Christmas is very important to keep alive the illusion of the smallest people in the house but without neglecting for a moment the health and safety of all citizens.”

Twenty-eight floats will do a circuit from the fairground, and families can follow in their cars.


Councillor for Fairs and Festivals, Lola Gamez, added: “This Government team, which has firmly bet on local commerce this Christmas, presents an alternative to the Three Kings’ Parade as we knew it until now, since we have avoided any celebration that would bring together the public.

“Thus, and in view of the success of the drive-in cinema that we did in summer, we wanted to transform the parade into a static circuit where families can ride in their car through the different floats”.


The tour will take place from 12 noon.

Ferrer called for “caution and individual responsibility of all citizens so that, together, we can ensure the course of these holidays with complete safety and health.”

Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

