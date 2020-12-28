SINGER-songwriter Jessie J reveals she was struck down with Meniere’s disease on Xmas Eve and had problems singing, hearing and walking in a straight line.

Speaking to her fans via an Instagram Stories video, the 32-year-old musician said: “I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” Jessie explains. “Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome.”

“I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence. Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it. I just miss singing so much and being around anyone.

“It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super-grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’ But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better today,” she concluded.

The “Flashlight” star is thankfully on the mend from a disease which is a disorder of the inner ear that can lead to dizzy spells (vertigo) and hearing loss. In most cases, Meniere’s disease affects only one ear.

