German Town Attracts Polish Emigrants From Brexit Britain

A German town with a dwindling population is attempting to lure back Polish emigrants who may be feeling uncertainty over Brexit. Görlitz is Germany’s easternmost city, and sitting right on the border with Poland it has launched a unique advertising campaign to attract Polish people back to the area, by offering all the home comforts of Poland with a UK standard of living.

Görlitz is working with its Polish partner city Zgorzelec in an attempt to extend its shrinking population of 57,000.

Bartek and Anna Truch decided to make the move back to Görlitz after 14 years in the UK, when Bartek lost his job as a salesman because of Brexit. The family now lives right on the German side of the border. “I found a job straight away here, the girls go to school in Poland, having family nearby is a blessing and they’re loved and spoiled by everyone,” said Anna.

