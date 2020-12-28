German pilot draws syringe in the sky

A GERMAN pilot drew a huge syringe in the sky in homage to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Twenty-year-old Samy Kramer, drew the syringe while flying at 200 km/h in a Diamond DA20 Katana plane to mark the start of the vaccination campaign across Europe, according to Reuters.

He had first traced the route he would have to follow to draw the syringe over Lake Constance, in southern Germany, on a GPS device which he used when performing the feat.

This route has been shared on Flightradar24’s social networks.

Kramer said that the reason for the drawing it was to make an appeal to the population to get vaccinated.

The pilot added that he also did it as “a sign of joy, because the aviation industry has been greatly affected by the pandemic.”

Germany officially started its vaccination campaign on Sunday, December 27 although 40 residents and 10 employees of the Halberstadt residence (in the east of the country) were vaccinated the day before following a decision by the regional authorities.

