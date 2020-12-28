Former XFM and BBC Radio Manchester Presenter Michelle Mullane Dies

FORMER BBC Radio Manchester, XFM and Key 103 presenter Michelle Mullane dies aged 50 after losing her battle with bowel cancer.

The beloved presenter passed away on Christmas Eve after battling stage 4 bowel cancer for 18 months and Michelle’s daughter Liv announced the sad news online: “With immense sadness, unfortunately, I am announcing the passing of my amazing mum. She went peacefully and gracefully at the East Cheshire Hospice on December 24 at around 9.30pm.

“My mum made it her mission to fight cancer with a positive attitude filled with faith and strength publicly sharing her story in the hope to help others around the world.

“In one of my final conversations I had with my mum she told me, “At least I don’t have to pay my phone bill the end of this month”, this sums up my mum’s wit and charisma, and it was there all the way up until the end, I have an army of people surrounding and supporting me, they have held me up through the hardest two months of my life and I feel so deeply loved.”

Comedian and close friend Jason Manford paid tribute on his social media:

He said: “Just found out my dear friend and ex-BBC Manchester presenter Michelle Mullane sadly passed away on Christmas Eve.

“I have so many fond memories of Michelle from when I was starting out in stand up in the late 90s. Michelle was the first person to get me on the airwaves and we spent many an evening laughing, flirting & joking over brews; on air and off.

“We drank millions of cups of tea and her show ‘Michelle around Midnight’ was one of the only shows you could get on, get paid and just be yourself without having to be a big ‘tv name’.

“She was an incredible supporter of new talent and gave a leg up to so many of us northern comedians at a time where it felt like if you weren’t in London, you didn’t stand a chance. She has supported me and many others ever since. She will be dearly missed by so many people, not least her young daughter Liv.

“She only messaged me the other week to congratulate me on Royal Variety and to say how proud she was of me. Even in her state, she still thought of others.

“For over a year we’ve been trying to organise a charity gig (postponed due to covid) in aid of Kidney Cancer UK & Bowel Cancer Research. The second we are able to, I will 100% make sure this happens in your name Michelle. Thank you for everything. All my love, Jason.”

