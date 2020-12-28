Flight from Spain to UK Diverted Because Of Drunk Passenger

FLIGHT from Spain to the UK had to be diverted to Ireland because of a drunk passenger

A Jet2 flight from Fuerteventura in Spain had to be diverted to Cork Airport in Ireland as a female passenger became disruptive and the crew worried for the safety of other passengers. The passenger was travelling on the Manchester-bound flight with her partner and child on Sunday, December 27.

Flight crew believed the woman was heavily intoxicated and the captain made the call to divert after he became concerned about her behaviour.

A Garda spokesperson told CorkBeo: “Gardaí responded to an incident in Cork Airport yesterday.

“A woman in her 30’s was removed from a flight from Fuerteventura to Manchester which had been diverted to Cork Airport.

“The woman was arrested and conveyed to Togher Garda Station where she was detained under Section 48 of the State Airports (Shannon Group) Act, 2014.

“She has been charged and currently remains in custody. She is scheduled to appear before Cork District Court today.”

