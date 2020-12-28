First Cases Of Mutant Covid Found In Finland

FIRST cases of mutant Covid variant found in Finland

Finland has become the latest in a long line of countries that have discovered the new mutant strains of Covid-19 variant, as Finnish authorities reported two individuals tested positive for the VUI-202012/01 variant first discovered in the UK while another person was found to have contracted the rarer South African variant. The first two patients were discovered to have recently travelled to the UK, but it remains unclear where the African strain was picked up.

The news comes on the same day, December 28, that South Korea announced three cases of the new Covid-19 variant, thought to be up to 70 per cent more infectious than the original strain of the virus. Officials confirmed that the new mutation was brought in by three people travelling from London on December 22.

Following the news, Finnish authorities have requested that anyone who has travelled from Britain since December 7 be tested for coronavirus as soon as possible.

Several countries around the world, including Finland, cancelled flights from the UK for all but nationals and residents in an attempt to stop the spread of the mutant Covid virus.

