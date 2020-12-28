Fire Brigade rescue dog which had fallen into a ravine

ON Christmas Day, telephone operators at the Bombers de Mallorca switchboard were alerted to the fact that a dog had become trapped in a 35-metre-deep ravine in the La Serra de Tramuntana mountain range.

Officers from the Inca station attended the scene and after abseiling down to where the dog was trapped, they calmed the animal and brought it up in a sling.

The officers tweeted that the dog was uninjured and this was a completely successful operation.

