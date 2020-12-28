EXPERIMENTAL COVID vaccine given to endangered ferrets in the US.

The experimental COVID vaccine was first given to the black-footed ferrets that are considered endangered in Spring. The ferret species from North America was on the edge of extinction only 40 years ago and is still endangered.

The ferrets do not have a strong immune system and the aim was to protect the species with the vaccine, it is also hope to protect humans too. November saw 15 million minks killed in Denmark after multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 were detected at around 200 farms.

The minks are kept in confined spaces and used by humans for their fur. It is thought that the minks caught COVID-19 from humans, this then poses a further risk, that it could mutate and be passed back to humans.

So far no ferret has caught COVID, but scientist wanted to get ahead of the game and protect the endangered species. So far, of the 180 ferrets that the US Fish and Wildlife Service centre keep, 120 have been vaccinated.

