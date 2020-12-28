Expectant Mum Falls Pregnant While Already Expecting Twins

EXPECTANT mum in the US falls pregnant while already expecting twins, and is now expecting triplets.

If you did not realise it was possible to become pregnant again, when already pregnant, it definitely is. A Mum-to-be is telling the world on TikTok about her incredible pregnancy journey.

The proud mum-to-be was originally expecting twins and was overjoyed. It is only her first pregnancy, and she was more than a little shocked when her Doctor announced that she had conceived 10 days after the initial conception, and will give now birth to triplets.

The process in known as superfetation and basically means that two eggs are released by a woman each month. The soon to be mum explained, “Normally your body is supposed to switch up your hormones and stop you from ovulating again once you’re already pregnant. In my circumstance it did not.

“About 10 per cent of women can ovulate twice a month. Only I think .3 per cent get pregnant a second time.

“So technically our babies do have different due dates, luckily they’re close enough that they will be born the same day, so they will all still be considered triplets.

All three babies are healthy and Mum is having regular scans.

