Finally, they can see the light at the end of the Eurotunnel.

Its been confirmed the backlog of trucks, lorries and general traffic has now cleared at the Eurotunnel area after almost 6 full days of gridlocked vehicles.

-- Advertisement --



The M20 Access to Dover is now clear according to local traffic authorities.

There is a one hour waiting time to board the Eurotunnel at Dover and drivers are reminded that all documents, including medical tests, especially must be immediately to hand to give to agents of border control for inspection.

France will continue to demand a Negative COVID test til Wednesday, January 6 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eurotunnel latest”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.