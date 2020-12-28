El Chapo Insider Assassinated On Boxing Day

AN insider of drug lord El Chapo’s cartel was assassinated on Boxing Day in Mexico

A key member of the infamous El Chapo’s Sinaloa Cartel, Ignacio Paez Soto, 47, was assassinated as he left a convenience store in Caborca, Mexico on December 26. A masked hitman emptied several bullets into Soto and injured a baby in the process.

El Chapo, whose real name is Joaquin Guzman, is one of the world’s most prolific drug lords. He was jailed in July 2019 for his long career in drug smuggling and worldwide dealing, but is widely believed to be still operating his Sinaloa Cartel from behind his high-security prison walls.

Part of El Chapo’s inner circle, Sota was walking back to his car when the gunman opened fire and also shot the eight-month-old baby of a female companion. The infant was injured in the arm and is being treated in hospital.

According to Spanish newspaper NIUS, Soto should have been in prison at the time of the assassination, having been sentenced to 20 years in 2016 for drug trafficking; it is unclear why he was on the streets.

