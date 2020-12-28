Eat, Drink And Shrink With Jilly’s Slimming

EAT, Drink and Shrink with Costa Blanca’s unique slimming group

If like most people, you’ve enjoyed this festive season’s delicacies a bit too much, Jilly’s Slimming offers a unique way to get back in shape while being part of a fun and supportive group.

There are currently 25 friendly groups run by dedicated support staff throughout the Costa Blanca with online membership available for those who can’t make it in person.

To eat the food you love and lose weight, several new groups have been announced for January, including The Gap in La Zenia and Smiling Jacks on the Cabo Roig Strip.

Love eating? Love Jilly’s Slimming.

