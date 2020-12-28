Dog Miraculously Survives After Being Electrocuted on Train Tracks

DOG Miraculously Survives After Being Electrocuted on Liverpool Train Tracks

A fluffy Chow Chow dog had a miraculous escape after it was discovered on the tracks at Liverpool Central Station and the driver managed to stop the train seconds before plowing into the pooch. When found shortly before 8:30am on Sunday, December 27, the driver said the dog’s fur was singed and she was bleeding badly.

Inspector Vicki McDonald, from the RSPCA, said: “The dog smelt strongly of burning and was bleeding from the mouth as well as suffering a leg injury which she couldn’t bear weight on – it is miraculous she is alive.

“She was so badly burnt though, her thick fur has been singed on her body. The poor dog must have been absolutely terrified.

The animal charity said that the dog was wearing a harness, so they are now trying to track down her owner.

“The most important thing right now is she is conscious although a little subdued.

“We would love to reunite her with her owner as they must be worried sick”, added Ms McDonald.

