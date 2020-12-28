DEADLIEST Catch star Nick McGlashan has died aged 33 after family members reported his death to TMZ on Sunday, December 27.

-- Advertisement --



The once-troubled star, who battled drug and alcohol addiction, was a 7th generation fisherman and starred as a deck boss on the Discovery Channel’s show “Deadliest Catch” for 78 episodes from 2013 – 2020 before sadly passing away in Nashville.

The cause of death has not been determined, according to TMZ.

Nick, who was suspended from part of season 13 of Deadliest Catch because of his substance abuse issues, had said that at the height of his addiction he was drinking half a gallon of vodka and shooting up with one gram of meth and two grams of heroin in a single day, however, he was said to have cleaned up after attending rehab in 2016.

His costar and friend Landon Cheney posted an emotional tribute to his “brother” on Sunday, alongside a montage of photos of the pair.

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away,” Landon penned.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Deadliest Catch Star Nick McGlashan Has Died Aged 33”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.