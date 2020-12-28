Cyclists help to catch armed robber

A MAN, 56, was arrested for two armed robberies in Zaragoza after cyclists helped to apprehend him.

The events took place on Christmas Eve at around 7pm when the National Police received a call alerting that there had been an armed robbery in a store, and witnesses, who were on bicycles, had followed the alleged perpetrators.

While officers headed to the area, the cyclists told them where the robbers were heading, as they caught a bus and got off shortly afterwards, fleeing the area when they saw the police cars. After a chase, one of them was arrested and taken into custody. The gun used in the robbery was found in a nearby park and other items used in the robbery were found in a bin.

According to the owner of the shop, two men came in, grabbed him by the neck and pushed him to the floor, restraining his hands behind him while threatening him with a gun and taking hundreds of euros from the till.

Police believe that the perpetrators were the same men who committed another armed robbery the day before. The detainee appeared in court and was remanded in prison.

