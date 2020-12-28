COVID Numbers Crisis

The Uk numbers of COVID cases have just taken a turn for the worse as the latest figures indeed make grim reading.

The Uk has recorded its highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The figures are 41,385 positive tests, and 357 deaths from COVID related symptoms being recorded in a 28 day period of a positive test being made on an individual.

In the previous 24 Hours, the increase was 30,500, meaning there has been an 11,000 increase in one day.

The Medical Director at Public Health England Dr Yvonne Doyle remarked this was a very high infection level and growing when our hospital admissions rise, and more pressure is put on the system.

Vaccines are reaching the most vulnerable first, and there is a strong hope that the systems and vaccines and incredible medical staff will prevail and get us through this the most difficult time.

As featured here at EWN Media Sarah Keane reported earlier today Monday, December 28, the UK could indeed be headed for a Tier 5 (five) Lockdown restriction. These new figures could support that.

