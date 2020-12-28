Changes to paternity leave from January 1

THE New Year will see changes to the paternity leave in Spain, meaning that it will be distributed more equitably between fathers and mothers.

Until 2007, only the mother had the right to take leave after giving birth, but changes have been made since then, especially from 2017 onwards.

The latest General State Budget shows that both parents are entitled to 16 weeks leave and to share responsibility for the child’s care.

The new leave will be divided into two parts.

First, six mandatory weeks will be received by both parents, uninterrupted and full-time, after the birth or the judicial resolution or administrative decision, in the case of adoption.

Second, the remaining ten weeks will be taken in weekly periods, within the year following the birth or the adoption.

However, this second set of weeks off must be agreed with the company, which could even force the parent to take the break part-time and / or on certain dates. This will allow them to choose the best way to reconcile their professional lives with the care of the child

The permit may also be increased by one week for each parent in the event of disability. After a premature birth and hospitalization of more than seven days, the leave may also be extended.

With the new law, one parent is no longer allowed to take time not used by the other.

Paternity leave begins on the day the child is born or the adoption resolved.

