CARDI B Is ‘Free’ After Settling Lawsuit Against Ex-Manager Klenord Raphael



Hip-hop star Cardi B, the ‘WAP’ singer, tweeted yesterday (Sunday), “Feels good to be free” after settling a two-year legal battle against her manager Klenord Raphael, also known as ‘Shaft’, who in 2018 had sued the rapper for $10m (£7.4m), with Cardi B immediately filing a counter-claim against Raphael in New York’s Southern District, for $15m (£11.1M).

-- Advertisement --



Reports state the legal case was dismissed with prejudice, which means neither party can ever sue again over that same dispute, and both parties agreed to cover their own legal costs incurred during the case.

A spokesman for Shaft, who also claimed credit for the production of her smash-hit ‘Bodak Yellow’, said, “Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image. While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career”.

The counter-claim by Cardii B’s lawyer, Paul LiCalsi of Robins Kaplan, claims that Belcalis Almanzar (Shaft), had used personal money belonging to his client for ‘personal travel, entertainment, and expenses’, saying that employees of his KSR company had “Helped themselves to the ‘Bank of Almanzar’, taking ‘loans’ of up to $15,000 (£11.100), without Cardi’s knowledge”.

Cardi also claimed Shaft took a 20 per cent management fee of her income, but then set up two other companies, KSR and WorldStar, through which he channeled more of her money, including taking 50 per cent of royalties earned from her work with Atlantic Records.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cardi B Is ‘Free’ After Settling Lawsuit Against Ex-Manager”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.