Car Boot Sale ‘Paperweight’ Turns out to be an Urn

Car boots are a great place to spend a Sunday morning searching and haggling for a bargain, but occasionally you find more than you are looking for. Jessica Roberts was at a sale in Wellington, New Zealand with her eye open for a bargain, when she found a unique paperweight.

The heart shaped paperweight won Jessica over with the design and the dove picture and she thought she had a bargain at 50 pence. The proud new owner kept the trinket on display in her house, until she realised that it was more than it seemed. When browsing Amazon she found an item that looked suspiciously the same.

Jessica took to Facebook, and said, “I was sitting here looking at random things on Amazon and I see the same paperweight being sold for $30[£16] and click on the picture to see what is so special about it and well it’s a type of urn for small amounts of human or animal ashes.

“Now I don’t know what to do I had noticed before that there were screws and a cover on the bottom and assumed it was for sand or something….do I open it? Do I throw it away? If I’ve learned anything from horror movies this is how you get haunted.”

After working up the courage to open the trinket, Jessica discovered that yes indeed, it was an urn full of ashes. She has now managed with some help to return the ashes to their rightful owner.

