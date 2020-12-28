Car Blaze In Sant Juan Tunnel In Spain’s Valencia

CAR blaze in Sant Juan tunnel in Spain’s Valenciacauses huge delays

A car burst into flames at the entrance of the Sant Juan tunnel in the direction of Valencia at around 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon, December 27 and caused significant delays for traffic travelling in both directions. Fire fighters from the Provincial Consortium of Alicante were able to smother the fire and the road was reopened almost two hours later, after causing several kilometres of tailbacks.

The Civil Guard reported that the tunnel was checked thoroughly and no damage was caused by the fire. The reason for the blaze is unverified but officials reported that no-one was injured in the incident.

