Builders unearth what could be fossilised bones of a T Rex

By
John Smith
-
0
The uncovered bones
The uncovered bones Credit: Calvia Council

WORKERS in Magaluf’s Avenida s’Olivera were astonished to uncover what could be the fossilised bones of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, which immediately meant that building work had to be stopped.

The Calvia Council is arranging for international palaeontologists to visit the site, to undertake additional, controlled excavations in order to attempt to analyse the remains that were found and to decide whether further exploration would be justified.

-- Advertisement --

In a worst scenario for the builders, construction may have to be suspended indefinitely but for local dinosaur enthusiasts, the finding of 69-million-year-old fossils is quite exciting.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Builders unearth what could be fossilised bones of a T Rex”.






Previous articleEurotunnel Latest
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here