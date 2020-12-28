Builders unearth what could be fossilised bones of a T Rex

WORKERS in Magaluf’s Avenida s’Olivera were astonished to uncover what could be the fossilised bones of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, which immediately meant that building work had to be stopped.

The Calvia Council is arranging for international palaeontologists to visit the site, to undertake additional, controlled excavations in order to attempt to analyse the remains that were found and to decide whether further exploration would be justified.

In a worst scenario for the builders, construction may have to be suspended indefinitely but for local dinosaur enthusiasts, the finding of 69-million-year-old fossils is quite exciting.

