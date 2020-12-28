Brits Warned To Expect Higher Travel Insurance and Roaming Charges From January.
Britons thinking of travelling to the European Union have been warned they face disruption and potential charges after the Brexit transition period ends on Thursday. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove is urging UK citizens to take out comprehensive travel insurance to cover health costs. The minister also advised people to check their mobile roaming plan to avoid charges if they are travelling to the EU.
He also warned businesses that the time is “very short” to make the final preparations before the UK begins trading with its biggest trading partner and minimise what he said would amount to “some disruption” from 1 January. “In just three days’ time the Brexit transition period will end and we will have finally regained our independence,” he added.
Free Health Cover Will No Longer Be Available
Travellers from the UK have previously been able to rely on free healthcare with their European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) which over the years has proved a ‘gods-send’ for many a tourist that was taken ill whilst on holiday in Spain for example. But the trade deal brokered between the European Union and the UK does not allow for Britons to keep this advantage and a sharp rise in insurance premiums is expected.
If you live in Spain or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Spain will stay the same from 1 January 2021 for as long as you remain resident. This means you will continue to get state healthcare in Spain on the same basis as a Spanish resident.
Using an EHIC from 1 January 2021- UK Government Advice
Some people can get a new UK-issued EHIC which will remain valid for visits that begin from 1 January 2021. You’ll be able to apply if you’re:
- receiving a UK State Pension or some other ‘exportable benefits’ and living in the EU before the end of 2020
- a ‘frontier worker’ (someone who works in one state and lives in another) before the end of 2020, for as long as you continue to be a frontier worker in the host state
- an EU national living in the UK before the end of 2020
- a dependant of one of the above
Any British visitor to the EU will also have to make sure their passport has enough validity before they begin their journey with at least 6 months left on it.
