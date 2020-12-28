BRITISH AIRWAYS Flight Diverted After Co-Pilot Passes Out in the Cockpit



A BRITISH Airways A320 Airbus flight from London, Heathrow to Athens, on Boxing Day, was forced to divert to Zurich, Switzerland, and make an emergency landing, after its co-pilot passed out unconscious in the cockpit, according to MailonLine, after the first officer had complained of feeling unwell.

Reportedly, the captain had already turned his aircraft around and was headed back to London when the co-pilot’s condition worsened, so he took the decision to land in Zurich, where the co-pilot was taken to hospital, later to be released after tests, while the jet stayed on the runway for five hours, with passengers eventually reaching their destination nine hours after leaving Heathrow.

A spokesman for BA said, “The First Officer had initially complained of feeling ill, but on the return to Heathrow passed out. The Captain thought the situation was serious enough to divert rather than try and return to Heathrow. It is nothing to do with COVID-19, and there are no reports of any toxic fumes in the cockpit, which is a common cause of pilots suddenly becoming ill. The First Officer was taken to hospital but has since been released”.

