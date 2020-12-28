Breaking News: Three French Soldiers Killed in Mali Operation

Three French Soldiers Have Been Killed in a Mali Military Operation.

Three French soldiers were killed in operation in Mali on Monday, Dec. 28, when their armored vehicle hit an explosive device in the Hombori region, announced the Elysee Palace. The deaths of these three soldiers, belonging to the 1st regiment of hunters of Thierville-sur-Meuse (Meuse), brings the total number of French soldiers killed in Operation Serval to 47.

Operations “Serval” (launched in 2013) and “Barkhane” (since August 2014) have some 5,000 French soldiers, deployed in the Sahel, a zone of war and tensions. President Emmanuel Macron “salutes the memory of these soldiers with the greatest respect,” the president’s office said in a statement. He underscored “France’s determination to continue the fight against terrorism,” it said.

France’s Barkhane force numbers 5,100 troops spread across the arid Sahel region and has been fighting jihadist groups alongside soldiers from Mauritania, Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, who together make up the G5 Sahel group.

