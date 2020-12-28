Police Investigate Three 'Unexplained' Deaths at a House in Manchester

Greater Manchester Police Are Investigating Three ‘Unexplained’ Deaths at a House in Failsworth.

Three people have been found dead at a property in Failsworth Manchester, police are treating the fatalities as “unexplained”. It is understood that Police were called to Oldham Road by paramedics responding to a report of concern for welfare at 3.30pm on Monday, Dec. 28.

Officers attended and three people were pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesman for GMP said that their deaths are being treated as unexplained and enquires are ongoing. Police, fire and ambulance vehicles were pictured at the scene, the front gate was taped off purportedly to allow the forensics team to work unhindered.

An earlier alert on traffic website Inrix said: “Police incident on A62 Oldham Road at Old Road. Traffic is coping well. Confirmed not a crash, but an incident is ongoing at a property.”

This is a breaking news story- please check back later for updates.

