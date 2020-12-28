EU Member States Unanimously Approve Post-Brexit Trade Deal.

Ambassadors for the European Union’s 27 member states have unanimously approved the provisional application of a post-Brexit trade deal on Jan. 1, confirmed a German spokesperson on Monday, Dec. 28.

With just days to go until the end of the transition period, EU ambassadors have unanimously approved the first application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. It comes after it was announced that a deal had finally been reached on Christmas Eve, more than four-and-a-half years after Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016.

The U.K.’s House of Commons will now meet to vote on the deal on Wednesday. The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, has urged lawmakers to back the deal, all but ensuring that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have the votes he needs for the agreement to sail through Parliament.

The European Parliament will still need to vote to fully approve the deal in the new year, although it will still take effect on a provisional basis to avoid a cliff-edge Brexit on Jan. 1.

