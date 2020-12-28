Boost for beachgoers in Axarquia as plans to connect 180 km of coastline given the go-ahead.

THE Provincial Council will connect a huge section of Malaga coast, from Manilva to Nerja, for pedestrian use.

-- Advertisement --



The Governing Board has approved a grant of €162,938 to Nerja Council to create a pathway between the beaches of La Caletilla and El Salón, next to the Balcón de Europa.

Councillor José Alberto Armijo (PP) said he is “grateful” for the subsidy following his request earlier this month.

“This will environmentally revalue our coast, improve our tourist offer and financially support our business fabric. These are the objectives that, together with the Provincial Council, we intend to achieve with the projects of the Senda Litoral in our town,” he said.

He explained that the purpose is to give continuity to the existing walk, adding that the access to El Salón beach will be extended, creating a promenade area for recreation and leisure.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boost for beachgoers as plans to connect 180 km of coastline given the go-ahead”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.