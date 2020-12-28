Beach Cleaning Volunteers Collect a Massive 300 Kilos of Plastic

THE beach cleaning volunteers of Moaña in Galicia, collected a massive 300 kilos of plastic in only a few hours, in the first of a series of beach cleaning operations.

Over 30 locals including little ones, turned out to support the event even though it was raining and cold. It took several hours to clear the O Arnado beach of rubbish, most of which was plastic.

The City Council along with the Local Action Groups of the Fisheries Sector have set up the “Plastic-free Moaña” program. The aim of the program is to clear the beaches especially of plastics, and to teach the next generation about the environment and the dangers of plastic.

