ARSENAL consider move for Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey as they weigh up their options ahead of the possible departure of Héctor Bellerín to Barcelona.

Brighton signed the defender from Chelsea in a £5 million (€5,547 million) deal last January and is currently impressing with his performances, catching the eye of Gunners boss, Mickel Arteta.

And he could be the perfect replacement for Bellerin who is believed to have been part of Joan Laporta’s plans announced at Barcelona’s January presidential elections.

Joan Laporta apparently pledged to bring Bellerin, a former La Masia youngster, back to the Nou Camp and that means the Gunners have been keeping a close eye on Lamptey.

However, the London side might face some competition for the signature of 20-year-old Lamptey, with Manchester City and Bayern Munich also said to be interested.

25-year-old Bellerin played well in their win over Chelsea, however, the lure of the Spanish giants could be too much if they come calling.

Lamptey recently missed Albion’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United last weekend, after suffering problem with his hamstring in the build-up to it.

