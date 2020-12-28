ARMANDO MANZANERO Mexican Singing Legend And Composer Dies Aged 85 after battling Covid-19

Armando Manzanero, the famous Mexican Grammy-winning singer, and composer has died in hospital in Mexico City at the age of 85, from complications with his kidneys, brought on by Covid-19, after being admitted on December 17, as confirmed by his manager, Laura Blum.

-- Advertisement --



Manzanero’s family had reported him being on a ventilator on Sunday evening, but “already fine and the oxygen level is at a minimum”, though sadly, then his kidneys reportedly failed.

In a career spanning 70 years, Manzanero wrote more than 600 songs, many of which were translated into the English language, and covered by major stars like, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Andrea Boccelli, Julio Iglesias, Pavarotti, Perry Como, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and probably his most famous song is ‘Somos Novios’, translated into Perry Como’s monster hit, ‘It’s Impossible’.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s president, described Manzanero as, “A great composer, and the country’s best”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Armando Manzanero Mexican Singing Legend And Composer Dies Aged 85”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.