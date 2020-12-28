Alcampo collects 12,000 toys for children in need

SUPERMARKET chain Alcampo has collected 12,000 toys in a campaign carried out with Spanish toymakers Famosa so that no child will be left without a toy at Christmas.

The ‘Ningun Niño sin Juguete’ campaign will see to it that the toys are given to organizations in the areas surrounding Alcampo’s 78 participating stores and they will in turn give them to families in need.

Famosa, the company responsible for popular toys such as Bellies, Nenuco, Nancy, Pinypon, Feber, Barriguitas and others, directed 1,000 toys to the campaign, Alcampo donated 1,100 and the others were collected thanks to people who wanted to collaborate with the campaign, by buying and donating new toys.

More information can be found at www.todosconjuguete.com

