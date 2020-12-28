ACTRESS Lori Loughlin, best known for her roles in Full House (1988–1995) and Netflix sequel Fuller House (2016–2018), has been released from prison after she completes her two month sentence.

-- Advertisement --



Loughlin, who played Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis on both shows, was jailed for her role in the national college admissions bribery scandal in which she was accused of paying $500,000 (€408,717) in bribes to the mastermind of a nationwide admissions scheme, Rick Singer, to get her two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli, accepted into the University of Southern California as (fake) rowing recruits.

In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months for his part, with Loughlin reporting to prison days after actress Felicity Huffman completed her sentence in the same scandal.

The celebrity couple each pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, in separate plea agreements with federal prosecutors.

The couple could have faced 20 years in prison under the conspiracy charges, which Loghlin said she was doing “out of love” for her daughters.

“I made an awful decision,” she said at her sentencing hearing. “I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry. I am ready to face the consequences and make amends.”

Under the Bureau of Prisons’ coronavirus protocols, Loughlin will be screened and tested for COVID-19 and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Actress Lori Loughlin Completes Two Month Prison Sentence”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.