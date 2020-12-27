WORLD Cup winner Jimmy Greaves is finally set for an MBE after the footballing legend released a cryptic tweet on Sunday, December 27.

-- Advertisement --



The 80-year-old, who alongside Ron Flowers, 86, were the last two surviving members of the 1966 World Cup winning squad not have received an award from the Queen.

Greaves tweeted: “Looks likely there’s good news on Jan 1st. Not necessarily what you have all hoped for but at least something to cheers us all up. So happy new year one and all.”

Looks likely there’s good news on Jan 1st. Not necessarily what you have all hoped for but at least something to cheers us all up. So happy new year one and all. #greaves #greavsie pic.twitter.com/cbSMNlngtb — Jimmy Greaves (@jimmy_greaves) December 27, 2020



A source told the Sun, “They were chosen to ensure every surviving member of the victorious group has received awards from the Queen.”

The Whitehall source explained: “Greavsie and Ron are finally being honoured to make sure the entire squad is recognised.

“It is astonishing he has never been honoured. It would be an outrage if that continued.”

The ex-Spurs, Chelsea, West Ham and AC Milan striker has been a noticeable exception from the MBE list and many, who have campaigned for the legendary England player to receive the award, have welcomed the news.

Greaves, who battled booze addiction following his playing career before overcoming it, was famously replaced by Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 final win over West Germany, when he was injured in the group stage in 1966.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “World Cup Winner Jimmy Greaves Finally Set For MBE”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.