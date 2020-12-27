Woman’s Suicide Note Posts Days Later On Instagram After She Jumped To Her Death.

A 24-year-old Brooklyn woman who jumped to her death from the Vessel sculpture in Hudson Yards in New York had written a gut-wrenching farewell on Instagram — and it has now appeared online after her suicide.

-- Advertisement --



“If you’re reading this, I’m gone,” Yocheved Gourarie wrote in the post, which she had scheduled to run one day after her tragic leap. I hope you can find some comfort in knowing I am no longer in pain.”

On Tuesday, Gourarie, of Crown Heights, rode the subway into Manhattan and bought a ticket to the Vessel, a popular tourist attraction. She did not bring a suicide note but had taken with her “information making it easy to ascertain who to contact,” according to police reports. Reaching the highest level of the structure, Gourarie — who had chronicled online her struggles with anorexia and depression — climbed onto the railing and jumped, police said.

Emergency services responding to a 911 call pronounced Gourarie dead at the scene. She had scheduled her final Instagram message to post the next day — a modern-day suicide note full of gratitude, desperation and wry humour. She wrote.“Hey…. I guess if you don’t know by now you should probably sit down. If you’re reading this, I’m gone. Either that or somehow incapacitated in the hospital so I can’t delete this scheduled post. I really hope I’m not though.

“I don’t care to go into the reasons why I’m gone, but there are certainly more than thirteen. I scheduled a note to send to my parents posthumously….Even just publishing this may pain them. I don’t want to do that, I just want to leave my last mark on this world.”

She concluded, “All of you have made my life so much more full, brighter, and happier than it would have been without you. Your support, your encouragement, your hugs, your invitations, your smiles, your texts, you’re tagging me in memes you think I’d find funny.

“None of you could have done anything – or done more – to prevent this from happening. You all did your absolute best and for that, I am eternally grateful. I hope you can find some comfort in knowing I am no longer in pain. I love you.”

Earlier posts on Gourarie’s Instagram account made reference to her struggle with anorexia and depression, while also advocating for mental health.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman’s Suicide Note Posts Days Later On Instagram After She Jumped To Her Death”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.