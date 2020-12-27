Woman Arrested For Hitting Drunk Husband With Chair In Spain’s Alicante

WOMAN arrested for hitting her drunk husband on the head with a chair in Spain’s Alicante

A 51-year-old Brazilian woman was arrested in La Travesia de Vigo on Thursday, December 24 for hitting her husband on the head with a chair when he came home drunk. Police reported to the home after the woman called emergency services and alleged that her husband had attacked her. When officers arrived, they found the 56-year-old Argentinean man bleeding profusely from a gash on his head.

The woman’s husband alleged that she attacked him with the chair when he came home “with one too many drinks”, but has insisted that he didn’t retaliate in any way. The victim was transferred to the Xeral PAC where he received several stitches. The woman was arrested and faces charges of gender violence.

