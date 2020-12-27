WHO Warns Coronavirus Will NOT Be The Last Pandemic

WHO Warns Coronavirus Will NOT Be The Last Pandemicand We Need to be More Prepared.

The World Health Organisation director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus has warned that attempts to improve human health are ‘doomed’ unless we tackle both animal welfare and climate change.

Efforts to improve human health are ‘doomed’ unless we are prepared to tackle animal welfare issues and climate change, he said as a dark year of tragedy and economic turmoil comes to a close. He made the stark warning in a video message marking the first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.

The European Union began an early vaccine rollout Saturday, Dec, 26, even as countries in the bloc were forced back into lockdown by a new strain of the virus which is believed to be more infectious and continues to spread from Britain. The planned rollout was actually meant to happen on Sunday, Dec. 27, however, some countries like Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia couldn’t wait and started administering the jab on Saturday, Dec. 26.

