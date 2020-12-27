West Brom Stun Premier League Leaders Liverpool With Late Equaliser

BIG Sam is at it again as West Brom stun Premier League leaders Liverpool with a late equaliser at Anfield on Sunday, December 27.

The result means that the Premier League champions drop points in the league at Anfield for the first time this season and also means Sam Allardyce has avoided defeat in each of his last four visits to the famous stadium.

Liverpool were the more enterprising side throughout and took an early lead when Sadio Mane finished clinically from a Joel Matip pass (12), however, the side appeared to switch off after Matip’s injury.

They were subsequently punished by a resilient West Brom side when centre-back Ajayi met a Matheus Pereira cross from the right with a towering header, which crept over the line after bouncing off the inside of the post.

This is the first time since December 2016 that Liverpool have dropped points from a winning position at Anfield against a side starting the day in the relegation zone (2-2 West Ham).

The result means that the Reds missed the chance to move five points clear at top of Premier League and gives West Brom their first point under their new manager.

