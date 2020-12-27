THE UK reports a further 316 deaths (within 28 days of a positive test) and 30,501 new COVID-19 cases, in figures which could be much higher.

-- Advertisement --



The number of deaths would have likely been higher because Scotland is not releasing death data between December 25 and 28, while Northern Ireland is not providing figures on cases or deaths over this period.

Yesterday (December 26) the data showed 34,693 confirmed coronavirus cases and 210 related deaths with NHS England stating that the total number of confirmed COVID deaths reported in hospitals was now at an alarming 48,542.

The total number of cases in the UK is now reportedly 2,288,345 and comes amidst fears of a mutation in coronavirus representing a highly infectious new strain.

Today’s reported UK covid death figure represents a 3.1 per cent drop in the number of covid-19 deaths reported compared with the same day last week, last Sunday’s toll was 326.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Reports a Further 316 Deaths and 30,501 New COVID-19 Cases”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.