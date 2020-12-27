TWO MEN lost their lives and two others were seriously injured when a boiler exploded on a farm in rural Badajoz Province.

-- Advertisement --



The tragic incident occurred on December 23rd in the rural Badajoz community of Cabeza la Vaca, located in the southwest of Spain about 60km from the Portuguese border.

The victims were a 56-year old local technician who was working on the boiler when it exploded and a 22-year old Sevillian man who was spending the Christmas holidays on the rural farm. The young man’s mother, a 46-year old woman, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries alongside a 16-year old boy who suffered facial wounds.

Guardia Civil is investigating the incident and has said that the technician was working on the boiler when it exploded. All victims were hit by shrapnel which has been identified as the cause of death and injuries. Investigators say it is unclear whether the boiler was tampered with prior to the tragic blast, but is understood the explosion was due to “pressure by very hot water”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two Killed and Two Wounded in Badajoz Farm Explosion”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.