TRAGIC couple killed in a farmhouse Christmas Day blaze in Sussex have been named

The fire, which is believed to have broken out on Christmas Day, decimated a farmhouse in rural West Chiltington in West Sussex and tragically claimed the lives of Frank and Madeleine Dougharty, 90 and 86, along with their beloved dog Flash.

-- Advertisement --



The devoted couple and grandparents had only spoken to their family hours before fire crews believe the fire broke out, although it wasn’t reported until Boxing Day morning.

Kenneth Taylor, their daughter Ailsa’s husband, said from his home in Lincoln: “It is a great shock. We were only speaking to them on Christmas.”

“Me and my wife hadn’t seen them since September and I think they had since moved into Tier 4.

“They were elderly and lived alone and Frank, who had health issues, had had a number of carers. Frank had just turned 90 in November.

“Three other siblings live very close and had formed a family bubble.”

Investigators are still trying to establish the cause of the blaze.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tragic Couple Killed In Sussex Christmas Day Blaze Named”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.