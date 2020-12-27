Traditional Nativity Scene moves to a new location

In order to maintain security measures against Covid-19, the traditional animated Nativity Scene (Belen) in Torremolinos will be displayed behind the window of a former shop so that social distance can be maintained.

On view until January 6, the large display which has many working parts is displayed in the window of the former Springfield clothing shop situated in the Avenida Palma de Mallorca rather than in the usual place.

This year, the dimensions of the scene are somewhat smaller than in previous years so that it could fit in the new location and have better visibility from the street. In addition, the Nativity Scene has been created with children in mind and is lower so that it is comfortable all to view.

Another benefit of the location is that it is in the centre of the town with plenty of shops nearby.

