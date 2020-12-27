THREE Dead And Three Injured In Shooting In Illinois Bowling Alley after a shooter fired at random



Rockford Police Department has reported that a gunman has killed three people, and injured three more, when he opened fire in the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, at around 7pm local time, on Saturday evening.

-- Advertisement --



A man has been arrested and taken into custody, and Dan O’Shea, the Rockford Police Chief, said, “When officers arrived on the scene, the shooter was still in the building. No officers fired their weapons we know of at this point, but the individual that we believe is responsible, and the only individual we believe at this point to be involved, we may have in custody. But it’s still to be determined”.

He continued, “We’re working with the business owners, they are on scene providing all cooperation they can to help us”.

It is known that two teenage girls were among the victims, but Chief O’Shea could not comment further, as the investigation is ongoing, with the state attorney’s office notified.

_________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three Dead And Three Injured In Shooting In Illinois Bowling Alley”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.