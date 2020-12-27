The Brexit Deal is an ‘enormously unifying moment for our country”, says Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said that the Brexit trade deal agreed on Christmas Eve can be an “enormously unifying moment for our country.” Rishi Sunak said anyone who is worried about the economic implications of the breach with Brussels should be “enormously reassured about the comprehensive nature” of the agreement.

-- Advertisement --



The deal gives that reassurance, he said, because it provides a “stable regulatory co-operative framework”. Mr Sunak said the UK’s financial services industry is “something to be proud of”, and will remain open for new relationships and trading.

But he said there would be changes in the financial world because leaving the EU means we can “do things a bit differently”. He added: “We will remain in close dialogue with our European partners when it comes to things like equivalence decisions. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Mr Sunak said and, ” we can look forward to a brighter future.”

Mr Sunak’s comments echo those of the prime minister, who has said the deal is the beginning of a “better relationship and a healthier relationship” with the EU.

“It’s the end of a long and fractious period, in which we kept trying to pretend to ourselves that we could go along with all sorts of things we didn’t really want to do for the sake of keeping up with the great project of European Union,” Boris Johnson said.

Regarding the pandemic, the chancellor said the government had “made good” on its promise to provide the NHS with everything it needs. The UK is making “really good progress” on rolling out the coronavirus vaccine, he added. His comments come as the pharmaceutical boss behind the Oxford vaccine says researchers have found a “winning formula” to improve the jab’s efficacy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Brexit Deal is an ‘enormously unifying moment for our country”, says Chancellor Rishi Sunak”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.