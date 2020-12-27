Terrorist dies in prison after hunger strike

A JIHADI terrorist suspect has died in prison in Morocco following a month-and-a-half long hunger strike.

He had refused meals at the prison in Sale, near Morocco’s capital, Rabat, saying that they were “ungodly”.

According to a statement from Morocco’s national prison administration, he died at 7am on Saturday, December 26. The prison authority has informed the public prosecutor and the man’s relatives.

According to a report in the Morocco World News, he was suspected of being part of a five-man cell affiliated to extremist group ISIS. Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation arrested the men in different locations throughout Morocco in September. During his arrest, in Temara, the deceased violently resisted and injured an officer. At the time of their arrest, the authorities believe they were very close to committing suicidal terrorist acts.

He had been taken to hospital in Rabat the previous say and was transferred back to prison, where he died despite the efforts of the prison medical staff.

Several reports in the Moroccan press suggest that the deceased is the same man who locked a prison guard in his cell and murdered him in late October, using a sharp object. He also injured three other guards at the prison in Tiflet, also near Rabat, when they tried to rescue their colleague. Following this, he was moved to Sale, where the terrorist died after his hunger strike.

