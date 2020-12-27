Tajo-Segura tap turned off

SPAIN’S Environment ministry has postponed the area’s water transfers via the Tajo-Segura aqueduct without setting a future date.

The pipeline has been closed since September out while work is carried out in Guadalajara at the La Bujeda reservoir which regulates the aqueduct’s flow.

Cuts in water transfers approved in September meant that 43 cubic hectometres of water were reserved for the areas receiving Tajo-Segura.

Seventeen cubic hectometres corresponded to December, which would have been split into 7.5 for domestic consumption and 9.5 for crop irrigation.

Meanwhile desalinated water is increasingly used in Alicante province for drinking and irrigation eater, according to the Mancomunidad de Canales del Taibilla.

This year for the first time in its history, the water board distributed more desalinated water than that provided by the Tajo-Segura.

