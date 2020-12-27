THE Mayor of Benalmadena, Victor Navas together with Councillor colleagues met with students and staff of the La Fonda de Benalmadena SAE Hospitality Training School to thank them for preparing 84 meals for distribution to families in need.

This neighbourly initiative was the idea of the 35 students and the staff of the school who paid for the food and prepared the meals in the school kitchens so that they could be distributed in suitable vacuum-packed containers deal for storage until Christmas Day.

-- Advertisement --



Their ‘solidarity menu’ prepared by the La Fonda students consisted of a monkfish and shellfish soup, roast beef tenderloin cooked in its own juice with vegetables and sauce, a swiss roll with candied fruits for dessert as well as a selection of Christmas delicacies.

The food was prepared and packaged in such a way that it only had to be heated on arrival and its distribution to the neediest families was arranged by the Council’s Social Service Department using Benalmadena Civil Protection volunteers.

The initiative represents a zero cost for the Administration, since the cost of all of the food and preparation was contributed by students and workers at the school.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Students at hospitality school pay for food to cook for those in need”.