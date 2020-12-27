State Of The Art Beds For Covid Patients In Spain’s Alicante

FORTY-ONE state of the art beds designed specifically for Covid patients delivered in Spain’s Alicante

The General Hospital in Alicante has taken delivery of forty-one beds featuring the latest in technology for Covid patients in their ICU department. Medical staff say that the new beds will go a long way to improving the quality of life of patients who have to spend a long time in hospital. The fully-automated beds mean that patients can be physically manipulated without causing discomfort, and it makes life a lot easier for doctors and nurses also.

“In patients with coronavirus, these posture changes are very important, because the bronchi become obstructed and part of the lung closes,” explained Francisco Jaime, head of the ICU. “Normally these postural changes are made by several staff members, so now the work is much easier.”

In addition, X-rays can be performed without moving the patient, and the beds even record fluid intake and output, something which Jaime said must be precise “because treatments are scheduled based on them.”

The General Hospital of Alicante has invested €551,207 in the beds, increasing the number of places for critical patients overall.

