Snow Joke In The UK As Yet More Weather Warnings Issued

SNOW joke in the UK as the Met Office has issued yet more weather warnings

Britain’s White Christmas is here for a while longer as much of the country is expected to experience snow on December 27 and 28 as an Arctic blast sweeps from the north to the south. The Met Office has issued weather warnings from Devon to Dorset in the south of the country and to Inverness in the north. Northern Island is also set to be hit by snow between 3pm on Sunday and 6pm on Monday.

The UK saw its first White Christmas in five years as Suffolk and Humberside woke up to a blanket of snow on December 25.

The warnings come as the UK is still reeling from vicious Storm Bella, which caused widespread flooding and power outages. Kent and East Sussex remain under warnings for heavy rain.

UK Power Networks said it had received hundreds of customer calls from Norfolk residents on Saturday, Dec. 26, as the blustery weather caused problems for their electricity supply network, while gusts of up to 70mph knocked trees and power lines.

