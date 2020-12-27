Shopping centre full despite lockdown

Shockingly the Trafford shopping centre in Manchester told prospective shoppers “sorry we are full.”

There are currently Tier three restrictions in some parts of the north of England, yet shoppers still need their fix of grabbing a bargain, and the queues proved it.

-- Advertisement --



With three (3) floors, 150 shops and a 1600 person capacity to eat and drink the Trafford centre can accommodate many people.

Some social media sites featured comments that read ‘shocked by large crowds scenes despite lockdown and Tier restrictions’.

Making the announcement, the Trafford centre said it was full and advised shoppers to leave the area for safety reasons and to stay socially distanced.

Marshalls with electronic boards declaring “full” were displaying to the crowds.

Liverpool, Birmingham, London and the North East were also experiencing large crowds of bargain hunters.

Manchester is currently a Tier three (3) city.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “shoppers flock for bargains despite tier3 lockdown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.